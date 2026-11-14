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Why Your Most Original Colleague Can't Get Anything Done
By Reviewed by Monica Vilhauer Ph.D.,11 days ago
Unconventional people bring original ideas and can protect teams from comfortable groupthink. The link between unusual thinking and creativity is real but modest, and depends on focus. Without effectively channeled energy, unconventional people can generate many ideas but deliver few of them. Most teams have someone who thinks a bit...