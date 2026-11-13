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Shirley Emehelu Makes History As The 1st Black Immigrant Woman Lieutenant Governor Of New Jersey
By Selena Hill,8 days ago
Shirley U. Emehelu has made history as the first Black immigrant to serve in one of New Jersey’s highest executive leadership positions. Emehelu, a Nigerian-born American lawyer, was appointed by Gov. Mikie Sherrill on Nov. 10, making her the state’s fifth lieutenant governor and the first immigrant to hold the office. Her appointment also establishes another historic first: New Jersey now has two women serving simultaneously as governor and lieutenant governor for the first time, reports Patch.
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