undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pow(H)er Announces 2026 Woman And Man Of The Year: Two Living Legends
By Black Enterprise,9 days ago
Participants gain direct access to panels, fireside chats, and dynamic workshops led by high-profile visionaries. Executives, entrepreneurs, social justice advocates, and community leaders will gather in Manhattan on Nov. 18 and 19 for the 8th Annual POW(H)ER Experience + Awards, a high-impact summit designed to advance leadership development for women and to catalyze executive advancement, community stewardship and cross-industry equity.
1