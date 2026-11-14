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7 Things That Happen in Maine Lobstering Once Winter Sets In
By Wes Hartley,11 days ago
Mainers along the coast know that lobstering looks a lot different once the cold sets in. Here’s what happens to lobstering once winter sets in that few tourists realize. Note: This is general information, not legal advice. Licensing, reporting and gear rules are subject to change, so confirm the current requirements with the Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR).