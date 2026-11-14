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Yreka CHP seizes meth, fentanyl and illegal guns in bust
By Kaleb Clark,11 days ago
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A call about someone brandishing a firearm led California Highway Patrol officers in the Yreka area to a major drug and weapons find. According to the CHP Yreka Area, officers responding to the call uncovered roughly 5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and about 2 kilograms of suspected fentanyl during the investigation. They also seized multiple illegal firearms and body armor.