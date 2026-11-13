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Lions Edge North Georgia 62-58!
10 days ago
Box Score MILLEDGEVILLE, GA – The Emmanuel Women's Basketball team traveled to Milledgeville, GA today to compete in the Bobcat Crossover Classic hosted at Georgia College. Today, the Lions faced the University of North Georgia Nighthawk. After a back and forth first half, the Lions trailed to Nighthawk 32-22. The Lions came out on fire in the 3rd quarter, shooting 50% from the field behind strong showings from senior, Naomi Roberts and freshmen, Gabriella Gliatta and Reese Riddle. After tying the game late early in the 4th quarter, the Lions held onto the momentum and finished the game strong to edge the Nighthawks, 62-58. With the win, the Lions improve to 1-1 on the season.