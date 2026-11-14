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Packers Making IR Decision For RB Josh Jacobs Tomorrow
By Ely Allen,11 days ago
Packers running back Josh Jacobs exited the team’s most recent game early with a finger injury, and it was reported that Green Bay’s lead rusher would require surgery on the digit. The procedure was scheduled to take place this week, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Packers would decide by tomorrow if a stint on injured reserve would be necessary for the 28-year-old.