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The Scoop: Anabelle Stravinski joins the list of DeForest golfers that will play college golf after committing to Division III UW-La Crosse
By ROB HERNANDEZ,10 days ago
The impact of its senior class will forever be reflected in DeForest qualifying for the WIAA Division 1 state girls golf championship each of the last three years. And now that legacy can be defined by whose golf careers are not finished. That group gained another member Friday when Norskies...