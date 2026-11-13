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Indiana Volleyball Hosts Northwestern, Purdue in Final Matches
By BVM Sportsdesk,,10 days ago
Indiana volleyball heads into its final two regular-season matches with NCAA Tournament positioning and Big Ten seeding on the line. The No. 22 Hoosiers host Northwestern on Sunday and No. 13 Purdue on Tuesday, when they’ll also honor four seniors and compete for the Monon Spike. One win would extend Indiana’s run of winning seasons and keep its postseason push on track.