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‘We did care’: Customers remember 41 years of The Golden Grotto as Jonesboro store prepares to close
By Andrew Reneau,11 days ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After 41 years in Jonesboro, The Golden Grotto is holding a closing sale Nov. 13 ahead of its planned December closure. Its closing sale started the next day. The costume and party supply store, located off Red Wolf Boulevard in Jonesboro, will close at the end of December. Most items are discounted by 25% and Halloween items by 75%.
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