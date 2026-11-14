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SEC teams scramble after FAA ground stop disrupts travel before Saturday games
By Ashley Griffin,11 days ago
What was the scheduled time for Tennessee vs. Texas A&M game?. What alternative transportation did Auburn use for Mississippi State?. A nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop disrupted travel for several SEC football teams Friday, with Tennessee returning to its facility in Knoxville while it waited for further direction. “We...