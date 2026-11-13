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Democrats and Republicans Unite for 'Soft Launch' of Mayor William Cogswell’s Reelection Campaign
By Press Release,8 days ago
Democrats and Republicans came together Wednesday night for the soft launch of Mayor William Cogswell’s 2027 reelection campaign, raising more than $25,000 at an event hosted by Democratic strategist Tyler Jones. The crowd included members of Charleston County Council and Charleston City Council, as well as former Gov. and...
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