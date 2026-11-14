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‘I just want to go home.’ Passengers stranded at Logan Airport amid nationwide ground stop
By Eve Zuckoff,11 days ago
Peter and Maria Silletti’s daughter is a college cheerleader in North Carolina. She’s a senior, and her final game begins early Saturday morning. But Friday night, the proud North Andover parents found themselves stranded at Boston’s Logan Airport, caught in a nationwide ground stop that abruptly froze air travel and upended plans from coast to coast.