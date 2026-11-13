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Expect Traffic Delays & Road Closures Saturday During the Ocean City Running Festival
By Mari Lou,11 days ago
Expect traffic delays and road closures Saturday morning and afternoon at the south end of Ocean City and in West Ocean City as the Ocean City Running Festival takes place. The marathon begins at the Inlet and will cross the Route 50 Harry Kelley Bridge and continue through the West Ocean City Park & Ride, Old Bridge Road and Route 611 to Assateague Island and the back the same way to the Inlet. Expect traffic delays from 7:30am till 3pm.
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