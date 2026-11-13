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Stelco to Recall Hamilton Workforce in Response to Improved Customer Demand
By web,9 days ago
On September 28th Stelco announced that, in response to unsustainable market conditions for its cold rolled and coated products, Stelco temporarily idled our Hamilton finishing operations – a measure that impacted 175 of our employees. We are pleased to announce that we have reached agreement with a sufficient volume of our customers to restart our Hamilton finishing operations and recall all 175 workers on December 1st.