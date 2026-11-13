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Rangers' Late Comeback Effort Falls Short at Maryville
10 days ago
ST. LOUIS — The Parkside women's basketball team (1-1) fell to Maryville (2-0) 72-64 on Friday afternoon despite erasing a late 13-point deficit to tie the game in the fourth quarter. The Rangers made 27 of 32 free throws but were outscored 40-18 in the paint and outrebounded 42-34. Cassidy Arni scored off a Lillie Petersen assist to open the game, and, after Libby Gilmore answered for the Saints, Petersen finished a Katie Hamill feed to put Parkside ahead 4-2. The Saints moved in front on two Gracie Gopalan free throws and an Adylan Ayer jumper, but Petersen's putback tied it at six, and after Gopalan split two free throws, Hamill assisted on Alli Hampel's layup at 5:46 to give the Rangers an 8-7 lead. The Saints answered with a Gopalan layup and a Hadley Crosier free throw to go up 10-8, before Hampel tied it, Petersen made two free throws, Olivia Hahn tied it again and Sara Abdul's two free throws put Parkside back in front 14-12. The teams were tied at 14 after Ayer's free throws, but Braci Nyberg added a layup and two free throws as the Saints closed the quarter ahead 18-15 despite Arni's late free throw.