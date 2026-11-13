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National Tube Supply Welcomes Dawn Taylor and Austin Myers to Inside Sales Team
By web,8 days ago
National Tube Supply welcomes Dawn Taylor and Austin Myers as Inside Sales Representatives. Taylor brings more than 20 years of experience in the steel service center industry. Most recently, she served as Senior Customer Engagement Specialist and Pod Lead at a full line service center, where she gained extensive experience in customer service and sales support.