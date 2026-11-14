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WWE SmackDown Spoiler Lineup For November 13: Full Slate Of Scheduled Matches, Segments & Finishes
By ewrestling,11 days ago
BAKUSAI vs. The MFTs (Ends in a non-finish after The War Raiders attack both teams) Finn Balor backstage interview (Confirms he will not use the Demon against Gunther) Fatal Influence backstage segment (John Cena invites Fatal Influence to the John Cena Classic) Sami Zayn segment (Kevin Owens interrupts Sami Zayn...