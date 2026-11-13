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ESU Battles No. 5 Slippery Rock for PSAC Championship
By Connor Glunt, Director of Athletic Communications,9 days ago
Record: 9-1, 6-0 (PSAC East) Record: 10-0, 7-0 (PSAC West) Last Meeting: L, 59-35 (Sept. 12, 2026) Largest Margin: -42 (57-15, Nov. 12, 2016) EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — In a rematch from earlier in the season, the ESU football team travels to Slippery Rock on Saturday afternoon to play in the PSAC Championship game, seeking its 10th state title game win and first since 1982.