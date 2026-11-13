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NCAA DI Great Lakes Regional Cross Country 2026 Results: Toledo Qualify for Nationals
By Susan Moore,10 days ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (World-Track) — Toledo surprisingly swept the team titles at the NCAA DI Great Lakes Regional Cross Country 2026 on Friday at Forest Akers East Golf Course, finishing with 31 points to earn an automatic berth to the NCAA Championships. No. 15 Toledo won the women’s 6K, stopping Notre Dame, while the men’s team beat No. 16 Notre Dame in the 10K race with 59 points. Each team was winning their first-ever NCAA Great Lakes Regional Championships.