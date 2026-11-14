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Drew Bond, Conner Brace, Post Midterm Election Energy Policy Impact
By Clark Savage,11 days ago
Why Politicians, Not Data Centers, Are Destroying American Energy. In this episode of the Energy Newsbeat Podcast, host Stu Turley sits down with Drew Bond, co-founder and chairman of PowerField Energy, and Conner Brace, principal at Boundary Stone Partners and former U.S. Department of Energy advisor, to discuss the energy policy implications of the recent midterm elections. The conversation reveals a critical disconnect: while Democrats successfully campaigned on affordability, Republicans failed to communicate how their energy policies actually deliver lower costs and greater energy security.