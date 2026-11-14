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Penn State Behrend Event Inspires Girls to Explore STEM Careers
By Stephanie Logue,11 days ago
At Penn State Behrend today, more than 150 high school girls got a hands-on look at engineering and the many career opportunities the field has to offer. With women still underrepresented in engineering, the event was about more than just building something. Engineering shapes the world around us, but women are still too often missing from the rooms where that work is done.