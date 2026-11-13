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FDA warns Chinese API manufacturers for refusing records requests, quality oversight
By Joanne S. Eglovitch,11 days ago
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently issued warning letters to three manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) based in China. Two of the companies were warned for refusing to comply with the FDA's requests for records, while the third was cited for lacking appropriate quality oversight of the raw ingredients.