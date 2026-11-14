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Scientists Discover Mysterious New Fish in the Red Sea – and Have Never Seen It Again
By Pensoft Publishers,11 days ago
Scientists discovered a tiny new fish species in the Red Sea but have never found it again, suggesting it may live mostly on deeper reefs that remain largely unexplored. In Greek mythology, Charon ferried the dead across a river into the underworld. People were traditionally buried with a coin to pay for the crossing. That tradition helped inspire the name of a newly described fish species from the northern Red Sea, Charon’s pygmygoby (Trimma charon).