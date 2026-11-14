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NHRA In-N-Out Burger Finals Qualifying
By The Associated Press,11 days ago
1. Doug Kalitta, 3.677 seconds, 340.39 mph; 2. Maddi Gordon, 3.679, 342.11; 3. Leah Pruett, 3.698, 334.65; 4. Antron Brown, 3.705, 335.07; 5. Billy Torrence, 3.713, 333.66; 6. Tony Stewart, 3.717, 337.07; 7. Spencer Massey, 3.733, 327.98; 8. Tony Schumacher, 3.764, 301.13; 9. Shawn Reed, 3.778, 322.73; 10. Clay Millican, 3.786, 332.67; 11. Justin Ashley, 6.842, 85.04; 12. Josh Hart, 7.587, 80.52; 13. Bernie Plourd, 7.660, 84.28; 14. Shawn Langdon, 8.006, 87.90; 15. Will Smith, 12.984, 56.12. Not Qualified: 16. Cameron Ferre, broke.