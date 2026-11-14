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Scientists Crack a Decades-Old Mystery That Could Unlock Faster Internet
By Korea Institute of ScienceTechnology,11 days ago
By untangling how the crystal barium titanate interacts with light, researchers have supplied data that could reduce costly trial and error in designing faster optical communication devices. When light carries data through a communication device, absorption by the materials inside can weaken the signal. Engineers trying to build faster, more...