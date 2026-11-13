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Saturday's NCAA Men's Soccer Championship matches moved to Withiam Field
11 days ago
Hamilton College hosts two 2026 NCAA Division III Men's Soccer Championship first round matches on Saturday, Nov. 14 at Withiam Field. The matches were moved from natural-grass Love Field due to winter weather conditions. The Continentals take on Allegheny College at 11 a.m. followed by Denison University and SUNY Plattsburgh at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. A second-round match between Saturday's winners starts at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15 and still could be played at Love Field.