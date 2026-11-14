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Local Company Plans Annual Tub of Toys Drive for Holidays
By Luna Shalabi,11 days ago
Santa Barbara company Elite Remodels is inviting the community to help provide gifts for local children in need through its annual Tub of Toys toy drive. “Tub of Toys brings together neighbors, local businesses and community partners around a simple belief: no child should go without a gift because of circumstances beyond their control,” the company said.