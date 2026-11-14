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UPDATE: Peoria Police urge evacuations within one mile of BioUrja plant following bomb threat
By Peoria, IL, USA 104.9 The Wolf,11 days ago
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are urging residents and businesses within a one-mile radius of the BioUrja Renewables plant to evacuate immediately following a reported bomb threat Friday evening. According to the Peoria Police Department, officers are investigating a reported bomb threat at BioUrja Renewables, formerly the ADM plant,...
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