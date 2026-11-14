undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The city, the new public safety chief and the lack of transparency
By Sam Williams, Publisher, LassenNews.com,11 days ago
Correction: The announcement of no reportable action and direction to staff at the Susanville City Council’s Nov. 12 closes session meeting was made by Acting city Manager Chandra Jabbs, not by Mayor Mendy Schuster as we originally reported. This story has been corrected. LassenNews regrets the error. Facebook keyboard...