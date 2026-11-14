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Consultant hired after Kenny settlement concerns to review Springfield police force policy
By Kate Stuzin,11 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A consulting firm will conduct a two-year review of the Springfield Police Department’s use-of-force policies and review processes following concerns that parts of a 2020 settlement agreement were not being followed. The review comes after a multimillion-dollar settlement in 2020 between the city and the...