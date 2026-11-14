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Record-setting fentanyl lab uncovered in Baton Rouge; man arrested
By Francisco Esteves,11 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The largest fentanyl manufacturing laboratory ever discovered in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s four-state New Orleans Field Division was uncovered in Baton Rouge following a three-month investigation, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the discovery led to the arrest...
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