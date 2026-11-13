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Introducing: Trilobe Une Folle Journée Gen Two—A New Case and Three Colors
By From the Editor,8 days ago
Trilobe has never let hands run the show. Its signature display trades them for three off-center rings that turn counterclockwise around a fixed pointer, and the first Une Folle Journée lifted those rings into three dimensions. Gen Two returns bolder and more futuristic, with a new case, a new rubber strap and, for the first time in this collection, the in-house X-Nihilo calibre.