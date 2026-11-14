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Baton Rouge judge prevents SEC from taking action against LSU for rostering RJ Luis
By Evie Richard, Adam Burruss,11 days ago
BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge judge signed a preliminary injunction on Friday that paves the way for LSU to roster fifth-year player RJ Luis, according to court documents. Luis, a former Boston Celtics guard, was among fifth-year players LSU attempted to roster in Will Wade's first season; other than Luis, 14 of the 15 players LSU signed have played for the team so far.