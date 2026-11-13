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Introducing: Zenith G.F.J. Calibre 135 Double-Signed with J.N. Shapiro—A Swiss Observatory Legend Gets an American Makeover
By From the Editor,7 days ago
Zenith has turned West. After its first Double-Signed release with Tokyo-based Naoya Hida & Co., the Manufacture now pairs the G.F.J. with American independent watchmaker J.N. Shapiro. Hida focused on the dial and hands. Shapiro goes further, carrying his design language onto the movement itself. The result is a 25-piece limited edition in an 18K rose gold case measuring 39.15 mm in diameter.