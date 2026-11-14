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‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ Returns in May 2027: Book 2 Premiere Date and Story Details
By Emma Loggins,11 days ago
Paramount+ has set Friday, May 21, 2027 as the return date for Avatar: Seven Havens Season 2, which is officially Book 2 and carries the subtitle Discovery. Three episodes drop that day, and the other ten follow over the next three Fridays. It’s been sitting on our Seven Havens release guide as a question mark since Book 1 wrapped, so it’s nice to finally have a real date to put there.