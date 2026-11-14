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Venture Global files air permit application for data center generators, outlines timeline
By Devin Cruice,11 days ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Venture Global-owned company has applied to the state for air permits for natural gas generators for its proposed data center in Cameron, according to a public notice. The filing comes as the LNG company lays out a timeline to investors for data center development in Louisiana in its third-quarter earnings call.