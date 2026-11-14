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Trump signs law making America’s National Churchill Museum a National Historic Landmark
By Hannah Falcon (KFVS),11 days ago
FULTON, Mo. (Heartland News) - Missouri is home to the nation’s newest historic landmark. President Donald Trump signed H.R. 1945 into law November 10, designating America’s National Churchill Museum a National Historic Landmark after unanimous approval from Congress. The designation is the highest for an American historic site.