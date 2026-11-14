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Bills Acquire Amani Hooker as Dolphins’ McCord Starts in Week 10
By BVM Sportsdesk,,11 days ago
Buffalo added safety Amani Hooker before the trade deadline, valuing his ability to help now and his contract through 2028. In Miami, Kyle McCord is set to make his first NFL start after Malik Willis went on injured reserve. New England cornerback Christian Gonzalez is turning the page after a rough outing against Green Bay and focusing on Detroit.