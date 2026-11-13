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Ex-CIA Director John Brennan's son faces child pornography charges
By Aysha Bagchi and Josh Meyer, USA TODAY,11 days ago
Former CIA Director John Brennan's son, Kyle Brennan, was federally charged in Virginia with transporting child pornography. U.S. Magistrate Judge William E. Fitzpatrick signed a criminal complaint for the charges Friday, Nov. 13, and court records show Kyle Brennan also made an initial appearance in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia Friday.