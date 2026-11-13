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Envisioning Prediction Markets’ Endless Possibilities With Polymarket And Chainlink
By Elizabeth Licorish,8 days ago
During Link:NYC, Chainlink Labs’ Chief Business Officer, Johann Eid, sat down with Polymarket’s Chief Legal Officer, Neal Kumar, to discuss how prediction markets are changing the way institutions and people around the world assess global risk. As the world’s largest onchain prediction market platform, Polymarket allows users to...