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One Gut Bacterium Is Linked to Stronger Muscles in People and Mice
By Editorial standards,9 days ago
Muscle fades with age. The loss of muscle and strength seen in sarcopenia, the slow wasting of muscle in later life, and in cachexia, the wasting that comes with serious illness, leaves people frail and less mobile. Exercise and good food help, yet no bacterium had been pinned down as a direct cause of stronger muscle. Attention has turned to gut bacteria, which help shape how the body handles energy and inflammation. Scientists speak of a gut-muscle axis, an exchange of signals between microbes and muscle, but which bacteria matter has stayed unclear.