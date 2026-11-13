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Robert Griffin III to Interview for Baylor Head Coach Job: What It Means for Bears’ Odds
By Earnest Horn,11 days ago
Baylor is set to interview former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III for its permanent head coaching job, according to multiple reports on Friday. On3 was first to report the interview, and it would put a former Bears star with no college coaching résumé into the mix as the program searches for Dave Aranda’s replacement.