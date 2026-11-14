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Eagle River remembers 15-year-old Levi Curry after sudden death
11 days ago
Eagle River is remembering 15-year-old Levi Curry, a freshman at Eagle River High School who died after collapsing during football activities in P.E. class. Levi suffered cardiac arrest and was later declared brain dead. His kidneys were donated. Born with a congenital heart condition, he underwent open-heart surgery as an infant but was expected to live a full life. His family, friends and church community remember him as kind, funny and someone who brought people together. More than 500 people attended his funeral at Saint John Orthodox Cathedral, where church members built a custom casket and his football teammates helped dig his grave. As his family grieves, the community continues to honor Levi's memory, including through his football number, 78.
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