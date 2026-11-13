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Red Sox Land NLCS MVP Jake Bauers on Four-Year, $58 Million Deal
By Mitchell Lebrun,10 days ago
The Boston Red Sox have landed the first major bat of the offseason, agreeing to a four-year, $58 million contract with free-agent first baseman and outfielder Jake Bauers, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The reigning World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers slugger and NLCS MVP is headed to Fenway Park, and the move signals that Boston intends to fix an offense that finished 26th in the majors in home runs in 2026.