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Tony Rice’s The Bluegrass Album Returns to Vinyl
By Craft Recordings,11 days ago
Craft Recordings continues to honor the legacy of genre-defining bluegrass guitarist Tony Rice in what would have been his 75th year with the first vinyl reissue of The Bluegrass Album since its release in 1981. The all-star project features a who’s who of bluegrass luminaries, including Rice, J.D. Crowe, Doyle Lawson, Bobby Hicks, and Todd Phillips (collectively known as The Bluegrass Album Band). Together, they put their own spin on timeless classics, including Bill Monroe’s “On My Way Back To The Old Home” and Lester Flatt’s “Gonna Settle Down.”