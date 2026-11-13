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College Football Week 11 Betting Guide: Texas-LSU, Utah-Arizona, USC-Indiana and More
By Jaden Vann,9 days ago
Week 11 of the college football season delivers five ranked-versus-ranked games on Saturday, November 14, and the point spreads tell a clear story: the market sees three coin-flip contests and one lopsided Georgia home game. With the College Football Playoff field under a month from being set, and no three-loss team ever having made the 12-team bracket as an at-large, every cover and every upset moves the board. Rankings below are from the College Football Playoff committee’s latest release, and lines come from DraftKings, BetMGM and other books as of Friday, so shop around before you bet.