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UCLA-Illinois Preview: No. 4 Bruins continue quest to undefeated season
By Brady Charette,8 days ago
PASADENA, Calif. — Friday night at the Rose Bowl could be historic on multiple levels for first-year head coach Bob Chesney and the unbeaten No. 4 UCLA Bruins. A home victory would mark the third 10-0 start in school history (first since 1998), give UCLA just its third 10-win regular season and tie the program record for single-season victories.