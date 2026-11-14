undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mamdani Says Trump Agreed to Give ‘Business Owners Across America’ 90 Days to Comply with SNAP Adjustments
11 days ago
President Donald Trump agreed Friday to give "business owners across America" 90 days to comply with new SNAP regulations, New York City's Mayor Zohran Mamdani shared via X. "I spoke with President Trump and he agreed to give small business owners across America at least a 90-day extension to comply with new SNAP rules," Mamdani wrote. "The concerns of the smallest businesses should always be raised to the highest levels of government."