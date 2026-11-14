undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bears Star Jeffery Simmons Clears Air on Caleb Williams Issue
By Max Dible,11 days ago
The Chicago Bears‘ version of the odd couple is upstart quarterback Caleb Williams and traditional veteran defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, and the way they’ve vibed through just two weeks together in the Windy City has bred respect between the two stars and belief throughout the locker room and the city that the franchise’s first Super Bowl in more than 40 years could be within sight.